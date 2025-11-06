Northland Capmk Weighs in on Cipher Mining Q2 Earnings

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cipher Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 3rd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cipher Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Cipher Mining’s Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CIFR. Arete Research assumed coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Cipher Mining to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cipher Mining from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cipher Mining to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.77.

Cipher Mining Trading Up 9.8%

Shares of Cipher Mining stock opened at $24.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.28 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.10. Cipher Mining has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $71.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.13 million. Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 34.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 10.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 7.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 11.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holding Ltd V3 sold 3,504,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $43,316,114.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 71,437,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,970,206.84. This represents a 4.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 20,649,355 shares of company stock valued at $276,031,364 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

