Souders Financial Advisors Grows Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 982,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,344 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 3.3% of Souders Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $26,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $26.57 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average of $26.84.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

