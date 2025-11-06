B. Riley Has Negative View of Champion Iron FY2026 Earnings

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – B. Riley cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for Champion Iron in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CIA. Desjardins raised shares of Champion Iron to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Champion Iron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.00.

TSE CIA opened at C$5.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.28. Champion Iron has a one year low of C$3.29 and a one year high of C$5.99. The firm has a market cap of C$2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.75.

Champion Iron Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. The company’s operating segment include Mine Site, Exploration and Evaluation, and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from Mine Site segment. The company projects include Fire Lake North, Powderhorn/Gullbridge, Moire, Quinto Claims, Harvey Tuttle, O’keefe-Purdy, and others.

