What is B. Riley’s Estimate for Reservoir Media Q3 Earnings?

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Reservoir Media in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst G. Boss now anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Reservoir Media’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Reservoir Media’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Reservoir Media had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 5.78%.The company had revenue of $82.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.14 million. Reservoir Media has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RSVR. Zacks Research raised shares of Reservoir Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Reservoir Media from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Reservoir Media

Reservoir Media Price Performance

Shares of RSVR opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.62. Reservoir Media has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.70 million, a PE ratio of 53.57, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reservoir Media news, Director Adam Rothstein sold 65,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $509,191.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 77,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,858.80. This represents a 45.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 148,430 shares of company stock worth $1,147,391 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSVR. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in Reservoir Media during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Reservoir Media during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Reservoir Media by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Reservoir Media by 373.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Reservoir Media during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

About Reservoir Media

(Get Free Report)

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.