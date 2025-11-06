Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHDGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Tuesday, November 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th. This is a 4.2% increase from Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

NASDAQ:LVHD opened at $39.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.68. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a 1-year low of $36.67 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.39.

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

