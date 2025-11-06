Twin Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,002 EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,002 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3,878.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 534,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,599,000 after buying an additional 521,147 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth about $114,220,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 56,287.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 286,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,881,000 after acquiring an additional 285,942 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 43.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 703,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,065,000 after acquiring an additional 213,631 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,821,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total value of $897,316.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,140 shares in the company, valued at $4,158,130.80. This represents a 17.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EME opened at $675.07 on Thursday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $320.89 and a fifty-two week high of $778.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $660.68 and its 200 day moving average is $568.89.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.80 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.02%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EME. Northcoast Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group set a $750.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research raised EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $692.83.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

