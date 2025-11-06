Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,255 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 28.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,255 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $462,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $142.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $167.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.95.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

