Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 174.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Associated British Foods had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 7.25%.

Associated British Foods Stock Up 2.6%

LON:ABF opened at GBX 2,274 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. Associated British Foods has a one year low of GBX 1,818.87 and a one year high of GBX 2,359. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,137.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,133.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,215 to GBX 2,095 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,770 to GBX 1,830 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 2,130 to GBX 2,000 in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,056.25.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group with sales of £13.9bn, 128,000 employees and operations in 53 countries across Europe, Africa, the Americas, Asia and Australia.

Our purpose is to provide safe, nutritious, affordable food, and clothing that is great value for money.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.