Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,634,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129,889 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $144,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 409.3% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 50,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 40,863 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 106,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $556,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of TLT opened at $88.96 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $94.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.70. The firm has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.3251 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.