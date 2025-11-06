Research Analysts Set Expectations for Amgen FY2025 Earnings

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Amgen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $21.28 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $21.11. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $20.62 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2028 earnings at $18.86 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $405.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $333.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.33.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN opened at $319.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Amgen has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $335.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $288.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.99.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 27,765.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,700,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,870,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676,575 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth $1,663,726,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $688,868,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,711,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,996,807,000 after buying an additional 841,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 5.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,893,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,600,043,000 after buying an additional 687,735 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 73.57%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

