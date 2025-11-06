Research Analysts Set Expectations for BEAM FY2025 Earnings

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Beam Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 4th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.46) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.94). The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.57) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.58) EPS.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.12). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 744.41% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BEAM. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $23.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average is $20.21. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $35.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $844,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 760,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after purchasing an additional 478,491 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 14,971 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

