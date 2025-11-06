B. Riley Has Bullish Outlook for Alcoa FY2025 Earnings

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Alcoa in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $3.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.11. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alcoa’s current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Argus set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.35.

Alcoa Price Performance

AA opened at $35.73 on Thursday. Alcoa has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.26.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.13. Alcoa had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 29.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 2.4% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Aegis Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth $329,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 31.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth $719,000.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.24%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Articles

