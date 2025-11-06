Summit Creek Advisors LLC Buys 26,349 Shares of Workiva Inc. $WK

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,108 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,349 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Workiva worth $6,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,942,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $451,085,000 after buying an additional 142,297 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,834,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,184,000 after acquiring an additional 686,702 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter worth $64,903,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Workiva by 1,177.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 780,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,220,000 after acquiring an additional 719,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

WK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Workiva from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Capital One Financial set a $100.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Workiva from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workiva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.27.

NYSE WK opened at $82.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.05. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $116.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -68.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $224.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.96 million. Workiva’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Workiva has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.68 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.670-0.700 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

