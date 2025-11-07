Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Price

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $750.00 to $700.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.16% from the company’s previous close.

SPOT has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $830.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $729.94.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $618.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $686.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $681.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.63 billion, a PE ratio of 97.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.67. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $391.42 and a fifty-two week high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.96. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Spotify Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 886.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 35,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,353,000 after acquiring an additional 31,620 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

