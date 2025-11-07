First Eagle Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. $VSH

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 842,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,000 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $13,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 602.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter worth $259,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 7.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 7,601 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 7.7% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 436,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after buying an additional 31,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 76.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vishay Intertechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Down 4.6%

VSH opened at $14.61 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Vishay Intertechnology had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 3.00%.The firm had revenue of $790.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Vishay Intertechnology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is presently -70.18%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

