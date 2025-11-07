First Eagle Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fabrinet $FN

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $18,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FN. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 124.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 118.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FN shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Fabrinet from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $329.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.29.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.48, for a total value of $1,181,481.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,165.12. This represents a 33.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 9,513 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.52, for a total value of $3,134,723.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,165,828.48. This trade represents a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 27,049 shares of company stock valued at $9,360,401 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FN stock opened at $460.98 on Friday. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $148.55 and a fifty-two week high of $498.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $387.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $978.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Fabrinet has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.300 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

