Guggenheim Has Lowered Expectations for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Price

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPOT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Phillip Securities raised Spotify Technology from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $729.94.

NYSE SPOT opened at $618.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $126.63 billion, a PE ratio of 97.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.67. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $391.42 and a 52 week high of $785.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $686.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $681.91.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.96. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Spotify Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Objectivity Squared LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 32.0% during the third quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 6.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

