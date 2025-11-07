Lsb Industries Inc. $LXU Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lsb Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,765,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 46,100 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lsb Industries were worth $13,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Lsb Industries during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lsb Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lsb Industries by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Lsb Industries by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 16,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Lsb Industries during the second quarter worth about $112,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lsb Industries Stock Down 0.2%

LXU opened at $8.37 on Friday. Lsb Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $602.17 million, a P/E ratio of -837.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lsb Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $155.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.30 million. Lsb Industries had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lsb Industries Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LXU shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Lsb Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 price target (up previously from $9.25) on shares of Lsb Industries in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lsb Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Lsb Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

