First Eagle Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Titan Machinery Inc. $TITN

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 747,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,658 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $14,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,817,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,964,000 after purchasing an additional 948,707 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the second quarter worth approximately $7,606,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 500.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 452,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after buying an additional 377,170 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter valued at $4,969,000. Finally, EVR Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at $3,067,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Stock Down 3.5%

Titan Machinery stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.33. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $23.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.30. Titan Machinery had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 2.37%.The company had revenue of $546.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.80 million. Titan Machinery has set its FY 2026 guidance at -2.000–1.500 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Further Reading

