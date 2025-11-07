GFS Advisors LLC Invests $29.81 Million in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 59,931 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $29,810,000. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.1% of GFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 564,387.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 90,549,369 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,040,162,000 after acquiring an additional 90,533,328 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $18,733,827,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,787,746 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,316,535,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600,470 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 691,386,214 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $259,539,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,338,953 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,521,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,624,012.52. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 192,555 shares of company stock valued at $97,840,842 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $497.10 on Friday. Microsoft Corporation has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $555.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $514.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.60.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson set a $650.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Redburn Partners set a $560.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $675.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.59.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

