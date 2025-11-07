Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $110,348,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 809,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $371,997,000 after buying an additional 200,622 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $92,085,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 27.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 511,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,349,000 after acquiring an additional 108,794 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $45,344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DPZ opened at $401.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 52 week low of $392.89 and a 52 week high of $500.55.

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.74 per share. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $477.00 to $443.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.32.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total transaction of $451,490.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,842.16. The trade was a 22.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

