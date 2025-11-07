96,552 Shares in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. $ORN Bought by Bastion Asset Management Inc.

Bastion Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 96,552 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Orion Group by 171.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 303.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Orion Group by 66.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group Trading Down 6.6%

NYSE ORN opened at $10.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $409.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $194.58 million during the quarter. Orion Group had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 1.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research lowered Orion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Orion Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on ORN

Orion Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.