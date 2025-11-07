Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Sells 14,841 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lessened its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,841 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $9,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2,750.0% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 198.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ MAR opened at $281.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $266.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.40 and a 52 week high of $307.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. Marriott International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Marriott International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.980-10.060 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $302.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Marriott International from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Marriott International from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.40.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Stories

