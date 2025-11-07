Excalibur Management Corp Grows Holdings in Phillips 66 $PSX

Excalibur Management Corp grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elliott Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 1,929.0% during the first quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,725,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,941,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,394,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,120,794,000 after buying an additional 537,245 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,709,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $828,442,000 after buying an additional 682,459 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,765,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,489,000 after buying an additional 653,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,781,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $466,886,000 after buying an additional 377,132 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Argus raised Phillips 66 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.56.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $138.25 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $142.35. The stock has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.12 and a 200 day moving average of $124.36.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $33.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.29 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 131.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 8,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.90 per share, with a total value of $1,001,165.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 29,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,817.70. The trade was a 39.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $615,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 34,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,842,180. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

