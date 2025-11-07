Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.84 and traded as low as $0.7112. Iveda Solutions shares last traded at $0.8502, with a volume of 342,018 shares trading hands.

Iveda Solutions Trading Down 9.6%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile

Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States, Egypt, and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications.

