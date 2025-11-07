Claro Advisors LLC Has $217,000 Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 71.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $585,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 106,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.57.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $80.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The firm has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 111.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Fortinet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.660-2.700 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.730-0.750 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $13,710,537.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,911,452.29. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total value of $306,835.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,492,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,874,317.54. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

