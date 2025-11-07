Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 29,048 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 993,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,048 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $127,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 145,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,775,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $152.92 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $103.17 and a one year high of $164.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.81 and a 200-day moving average of $134.30.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $1,343,180.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 117,068 shares in the company, valued at $19,057,499.72. This represents a 6.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $165.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.11.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

