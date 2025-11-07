Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $221.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s current price.

CAH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Argus set a $189.00 price target on Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.31.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $197.88 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $114.60 and a 12-month high of $200.14. The firm has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.05.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $64.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.41 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 74.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 41,575 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $6,187,191.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 26,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,881,969.70. This trade represents a 61.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 35,901 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $5,386,586.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,008,000. The trade was a 15.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 271,676 shares of company stock valued at $40,489,525. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 13.6% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,881,000 after buying an additional 95,127 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 59.4% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 174,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

