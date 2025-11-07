Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of £154.93 and traded as low as £153.70. Games Workshop Group shares last traded at £155.50, with a volume of 7,367,629 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a £165 price target on shares of Games Workshop Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £165.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of £5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of £149.75 and a 200 day moving average price of £154.93.

In other Games Workshop Group news, insider Kevin Rountree acquired 104 shares of Games Workshop Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of £156.61 per share, for a total transaction of £16,287.44. Insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

