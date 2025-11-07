Granite Oil (OTCMKTS:GXOCF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Granite Oil Corp (OTCMKTS:GXOCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.69 and traded as low as $0.6840. Granite Oil shares last traded at $0.6922, with a volume of 49,600 shares trading hands.

Granite Oil Stock Down 1.1%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69.

About Granite Oil

(Get Free Report)

Granite Oil Corp. engages in the exploration for, exploitation, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company holds a 98% working interest in the Alberta Bakken properties covering 56,409 net undeveloped acres and 72,652 net developed acres with 68.0 net oil wells and 83.0 net gas wells located in southern Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.