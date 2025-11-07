Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $386.23 Million Stake in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 485,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,630 shares during the period. Equinix makes up about 5.9% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.50% of Equinix worth $386,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 40.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Equinix by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 4.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.47, for a total transaction of $84,047.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,956,570.19. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total transaction of $311,528.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,139.58. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 579 shares of company stock worth $454,188 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $819.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $799.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $817.53. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $701.41 and a 1-year high of $994.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $80.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.03, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.27 by $0.56. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 11.82%.The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.05 EPS. Equinix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 171.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $940.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Cfra Research cut shares of Equinix from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Equinix from $993.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $960.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Equinix

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.