Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in Verint Systems Inc. $VRNT

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Verint Systems were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 148.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,175,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,085 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,626,000 after purchasing an additional 621,707 shares during the period. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,168,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at about $8,758,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at about $6,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.50 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. TD Cowen cut Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $20.50 in a report on Monday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

VRNT stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average of $19.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.52. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $34.80.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $165.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.43 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.87%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

