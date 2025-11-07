iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Shares Sold by Broadview Financial Management LLC

Broadview Financial Management LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 62 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 525.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6%

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $472.17 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $493.00. The firm has a market cap of $122.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $467.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.05.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

