Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 528 Shares of National HealthCare Co. $NHC

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in National HealthCare were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,721,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in National HealthCare by 7.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in National HealthCare in the first quarter worth $612,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National HealthCare Stock Performance

Shares of NHC stock opened at $125.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. National HealthCare Co. has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $136.86.

National HealthCare Profile

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

