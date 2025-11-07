Rafael Santana Sells 1,798 Shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Stock

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $366,090.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 129,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,375,028.57. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rafael Santana also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wabtec alerts:

On Tuesday, October 14th, Rafael Santana sold 1,798 shares of Wabtec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.04, for a total value of $350,681.92.

On Monday, September 15th, Rafael Santana sold 1,798 shares of Wabtec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $340,954.74.

On Friday, September 12th, Rafael Santana sold 1,799 shares of Wabtec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.97, for a total value of $341,756.03.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Rafael Santana sold 886 shares of Wabtec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.83, for a total value of $170,847.38.

Wabtec Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $203.80 on Friday. Wabtec has a 12-month low of $151.81 and a 12-month high of $216.10. The company has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

Wabtec ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Wabtec’s payout ratio is presently 14.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Wabtec from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Wabtec in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wabtec from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WAB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabtec

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in Wabtec by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 454.5% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 12,800.0% during the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of Wabtec by 6,600.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 370.6% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wabtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.