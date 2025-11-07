Todd Kelsey Sells 2,000 Shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CEO Todd Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $287,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 60,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,712,459. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Plexus Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $143.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $103.43 and a 12-month high of $172.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.26.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.30. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 4.29%.The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Plexus has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.810 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Williams Trading set a $165.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Plexus from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 target price on Plexus in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plexus

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Plexus by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,655,000 after acquiring an additional 190,360 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the first quarter valued at about $22,975,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 24.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 678,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,901,000 after purchasing an additional 134,205 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 85.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,229,000 after purchasing an additional 104,904 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Plexus by 66.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 211,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,130,000 after buying an additional 84,249 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Stories

