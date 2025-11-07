Jonathan Rothberg Sells 100,502 Shares of Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Rothberg sold 100,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $309,546.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,140,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,221.56. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Butterfly Network Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BFLY opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.65. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $4.98.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 90.31%.The company had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 million. Butterfly Network has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BFLY shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Butterfly Network by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,598,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,647 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 16.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,023,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,460 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 37.8% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,029 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Butterfly Network by 3.6% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 176,515 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Butterfly Network by 114.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,339,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

Featured Stories

