Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Lancashire (LON:LRE) Stock Price

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from GBX 696 to GBX 725 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 670 price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 645 price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 600 to GBX 625 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lancashire has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 673.75.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LRE

Lancashire Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of LON LRE opened at GBX 664.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26, a current ratio of 33.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.62. Lancashire has a 1-year low of GBX 505 and a 1-year high of GBX 700. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 646.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 614.57.

In other news, insider Bryan Joseph bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 609 per share, for a total transaction of £7,308. Also, insider Philip Broadley purchased 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 637 per share, with a total value of £29,939. 4.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lancashire

(Get Free Report)

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.