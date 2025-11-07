Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Receives “No Recommendation” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their no recommendation rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,000 target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 5,900 to GBX 5,700 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,825.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Ashtead Group
Ashtead Group Price Performance
Ashtead Group Company Profile
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ashtead Group
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- CAVA Stock Looking for Direction After Earnings Miss
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Small AI Stocks Ready to Explode (All Under $20)
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- After 16% Fall, Analysts Eye a Big Recovery in Meta Platforms
Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.