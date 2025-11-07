Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Receives “No Recommendation” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their no recommendation rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,000 target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 5,900 to GBX 5,700 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,825.

Shares of LON:AHT opened at GBX 4,788 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,221.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,828.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.30. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,477 and a 52 week high of GBX 6,448.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

