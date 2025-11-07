Ademir Sarcevic Sells 1,823 Shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Stock

Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.12, for a total value of $419,508.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,341 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,550.92. This trade represents a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SXI opened at $236.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 50.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. Standex International Corporation has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $247.16.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $217.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.96 million. Standex International had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Standex International’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Standex International has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Standex International Corporation will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.19%.

Several analysts have commented on SXI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Standex International from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Standex International from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Standex International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXI. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 866,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,642,000 after purchasing an additional 332,941 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 603,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 286,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,877,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 245,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,778,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,782,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

