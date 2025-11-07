Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Starbucks (SBUX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) in the last few weeks:

10/30/2025 – Starbucks had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

10/30/2025 – Starbucks was given a new $100.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Starbucks was given a new $100.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $84.00 to $83.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Starbucks had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Starbucks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

10/28/2025 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho to a “hold” rating.

10/27/2025 – Starbucks was given a new $84.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/22/2025 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Starbucks was given a new $94.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/20/2025 – Starbucks was given a new $105.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/16/2025 – Starbucks was given a new $100.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2025 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $99.00 to $84.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/10/2025 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $88.00 to $84.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/9/2025 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating.

10/8/2025 – Starbucks had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/1/2025 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/27/2025 – Starbucks had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/25/2025 – Starbucks was given a new $105.00 price target on by analysts at BTIG Research.

9/25/2025 – Starbucks had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.22%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

