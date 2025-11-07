Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday,RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TYRA. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TYRA opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.41. Tyra Biosciences has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $17.78.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). Equities research analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 301,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 57,556 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 27.1% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 141,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 30,134 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 21.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the second quarter worth $177,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

