Haley Fisackerly Sells 5,136 Shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Stock

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) insider Haley Fisackerly sold 5,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $495,624.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,253.50. This represents a 39.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:ETR opened at $95.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $72.35 and a 52-week high of $98.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.88 and its 200 day moving average is $87.54.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Entergy had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $93.00 target price on Entergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. BTIG Research raised Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Entergy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.37.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

