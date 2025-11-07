Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 14,135 Shares of REV Group, Inc. $REVG

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 41.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,135 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in REV Group were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in REV Group by 5,215.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of REV Group in the first quarter worth $54,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 71.0% during the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the second quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new stake in REV Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000.

REVG opened at $52.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. REV Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $64.47.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. REV Group had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 4.51%.The firm had revenue of $644.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. REV Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.32%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REVG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on shares of REV Group in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of REV Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. DA Davidson cut REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of REV Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

