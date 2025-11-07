First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 236 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,882,000. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $416,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $617,594.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,558.47. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.74, for a total transaction of $242,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,343.32. This trade represents a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,240 shares of company stock worth $15,301,891. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADI shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $232.88 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $258.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a PE ratio of 59.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.33.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.02%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.