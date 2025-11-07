ETF Store Inc. Trims Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO

ETF Store Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,794 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 3.5% of ETF Store Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.33. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

