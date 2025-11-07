OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) & United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Head-To-Head Analysis

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) and OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Utilities Group and OGE Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Utilities Group $2.70 billion 4.04 $337.73 million N/A N/A OGE Energy $3.29 billion 2.69 $441.50 million $2.49 17.69

Profitability

OGE Energy has higher revenue and earnings than United Utilities Group.

This table compares United Utilities Group and OGE Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Utilities Group N/A N/A N/A OGE Energy 15.28% 10.86% 3.62%

Dividends

United Utilities Group pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. OGE Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. OGE Energy pays out 68.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OGE Energy has raised its dividend for 18 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.8% of OGE Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of OGE Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

United Utilities Group has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OGE Energy has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for United Utilities Group and OGE Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Utilities Group 0 3 2 1 2.67 OGE Energy 0 5 5 0 2.50

OGE Energy has a consensus target price of $48.75, indicating a potential upside of 10.67%. Given OGE Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OGE Energy is more favorable than United Utilities Group.

Summary

OGE Energy beats United Utilities Group on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes. United Utilities Group PLC was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Warrington, the United Kingdom.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets. OGE Energy Corp. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

