Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 4,922 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. $BHF

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 36.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BHF. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 12,371.4% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 835.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 7,756.3% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on BHF shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.70.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

BHF opened at $65.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.07 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average is $52.07.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by ($1.27). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

