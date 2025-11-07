Getty Realty Corporation $GTY Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,686 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Getty Realty were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Getty Realty by 206.3% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 56,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 37,938 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter valued at $883,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Getty Realty by 3.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 147,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Getty Realty Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of GTY stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Getty Realty Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.19 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Getty Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.420-2.430 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corporation will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.56%.

About Getty Realty

Further Reading

