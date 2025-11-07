Element Solutions Inc. $ESI Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,661 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESI. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 462.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 940.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 71.4% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Element Solutions news, EVP Carey J. Dorman sold 40,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $1,085,728.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 214,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,554.42. The trade was a 15.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Liebowitz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 57,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,722.15. The trade was a 46.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,399 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,561. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

ESI stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Element Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $29.78.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $656.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ESI shares. Mizuho set a $30.00 price target on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

